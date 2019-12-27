Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of turtle lovers are up with the sun to keep guard over the nests of an endangered species.
A group of turtle lovers are up with the sun to keep guard over the nests of an endangered species.
Environment

Pitter patter of tiny rare turtle feet expected on beach

by Alan Quinney
27th Dec 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Woorim Beach on Bribie Island may soon have the prints of tiny flippers after more a number of loggerhead turtles have come ashore to lay eggs in nests in the sand.

Bribie Island Turtle Trackers discovered the first nest late last month.

Diane Oxenford from the group said more nests had been found and they were trying to keep people away from them.

"Four of us are on the beach every day at 4am through the turtle nesting and hatching season from November through to May," she said.

Mrs Oxenford said the BITT volunteers monitored 10km of Woorim beach to identify signs turtles may have been up to nest the night before.

"Then we check the nests regularly until they hatch after an eight-week incubation period. "When we see hatchling tracks we know the baby turtles have emerged and scampered across the beach to their new marine home.

"Then accredited turtle carers open the nest to count and record the number of eggs that have successfully hatched and those that didn't to determine the total clutch count."

Mrs Oxenford said a nest had been spotted in the four-wheel-drive area of the beach and the BITT has asked National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger to fence it off to project it.

One nest found on the northern end of the island was being monitored by volunteers from the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Oxenford said as only one in 10,000 baby turtles survived it was vital they saved as many as possible of the critically endangered species.

Mrs Oxenford said there was still plenty of time for more turtles to arrive to lay their eggs.

"It's still early days yet," she said.

animals bribie island turtle trackers diane oxenford editors picks turtles wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you shouldn’t feel guilty for overindulging

        premium_icon Why you shouldn’t feel guilty for overindulging

        News Feeling bad for eating so much food this week? Research suggests over indulging during Christmas is actually good for you. Find out how.

        Sweet year for cane despite drought

        premium_icon Sweet year for cane despite drought

        Rural It’s been a tough year for many farmers, but a sweet crop and some new business...

        PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        News The annual race day is a popular event for families

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        Breaking Seven people hurt in crash on the Pacific Highway near Wardell