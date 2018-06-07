Group in court over alleged armed robbery

A group of men have faced court over an alleged Casino robbery.

FIVE men accused of an armed robbery in Casino are due to return to court next month.

Leonard Baker, Denzel Walker, Tyler Williams, Tyrone Williams and Tyrall Cowan all had their matters go before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Police have accused the men of being involved with the alleged armed robbery of a Casino service station on March 25 this year.

Tyrone Williams, 22, of Coraki, who remains in custody, was not called to appear via video link during the brief hearing.

He was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm and robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

The court heard the police brief has just been supplied to the defence.

Mr Walker, also in custody, was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm.

His solicitor Hugh Van Dugteren made an application for Mr Walker - who is in Parklea Correctional Centre - to appear in person at their next mention.

Mr Van Dugteren said it had been difficult to property seek instructions from his client from afar.

The prosecution made no objection to this.

Tyler Williams, also charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm, robbery armed with an offensive weapon and robbery in company, remains on bail and appeared before the court in person.

Mr Baker was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm and robbery in company.

The matters were all adjourned until July 17.