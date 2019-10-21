Group has vision for a 'very Kyogle' tip shop

THE new group Kyogle Resource Innovation Collaborative has a vision to run a 'very Kyogle' tip shop.

Kyogle Council selected KRIC because it was made up of a diverse range of community members with experience and a passion for, recycling, reusing and upcycling waste material.

KRIC is supported by Kyogle Together Inc and board member Graeme Gibson said Kyogle Together are involved as enablers and for insurance purposes.

"The tip shop will be run by volunteers with the intention to pay some part time coordinators in the future," Mr Gibson said.

"Council saved a lot of shelving from the library and it will go in the tip shop."

KRIC looked at different tip shops to take the best of what's been done already, Mr Gibson said.

The tip shop was closed in 2017 after the building was found to pose a number of health and safety risks. Kyogle Council received funding last year to repair the building and earlier this year called for expressions of interest from local not for profit community groups to re-open and run the facility.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said KRIC, which is a not for profit community group, will be able to earn an income stream so they can deliver community programs.

"KRIC's vision is to create a community hub for social enterprise, resource recovery and sustainability education," Cr Mullholland said.

The group are still working out access to the tip shop which will be located next to the bottle bank at the tip.

They hope to be open by the end of the year.

VOLUNTEER

KRIC is open to new members. If you are handy with a hammer or screwdriver, like building, fixing or restoring things, have an artistic flair or just would like to volunteer your time in a worthy endeavour, email your details to Kyogle Together Inc. at gm@kyogletogether.org.au or phone 6632 2972.