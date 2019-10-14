Group face court after string of drug and weapon raids

Four men have faced court on a host of charges.

Four men have faced court on a host of charges. Kevin Farmer

FOUR men charged over a string of raids in August have faced court.

The group were among those arrested as part of Strike Force Balsillie, in which police will allege they seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other items.

Nathan John Bryant 37, from Casino, John Wayne Everett, 57, from Irvington, Jason Paul Neville, 49, from Mummulgum and Tabulam man Robert Peter Magee, 44, faced Casino Local Court on Thursday.

The four men remain on bail.

Bryant has pleaded guilty to his six charges, which include four counts of drug supply, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

His matter will return to court on November 7 and he was referred to the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program.

Mr Everett pleaded not guilty to drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of crime, but pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge.

A brief of evidence in his case is due to be filed by November 14 and his case will return to court on November 21.

Mr Neville has lodged no formal pleas to his four drug supply charges, three counts of drug possession and a drug-driving charge.

His matter will return to court on October 24.

Magee pleaded guilty to three drug possession charges, possessing an unregistered firearm, having ammunition without a permit and not keeping a firearm safely.

A further charge of possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance was withdrawn and dismissed.

Magee is due to be sentenced before Casino Local Court on December 5 and Magistrate Kathy Crittenden ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report to be prepared.