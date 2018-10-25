Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger David employs about 300 staff across 57 stores, including 17 in Victoria.
Roger David employs about 300 staff across 57 stores, including 17 in Victoria.
Smarter Shopping

Is this the lifeline Roger David needs?

by John Dagge
25th Oct 2018 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADMINISTRATORS for Roger David say there is hope a buyer for the collapsed menswear chain will emerge after an "amazing" response to what was meant to be its closing down sale.

KordaMentha administrator Craig Shepard said he had been left "stunned" by the response to the sale launched last week which aimed to raise money to pay out employee entitlements and creditors.

"But it has turned into something much bigger than that," Mr Shepard said this morning.

"It has brought out an amazing wave of support and loyalty for a household Aussie brand."

Mr Shepard said sales at the 76-year-old fashion business had more than doubled since the start of the sale.

Roger David employs about 300 people across 57 stores, including 17 in Victoria.

It was placed in voluntary administration last week.

 

Administrators have been left stunned by the response to the sale.
Administrators have been left stunned by the response to the sale.

 

Mr Shepard said the response to the fall of the well-known brand had rekindled interest among possible buyers.

"There is now a possibility that there may be a buyer," he said.

"Expressions of interest have been coming from interested parties who were shying away a few weeks ago.

"They have seen the outpouring of support for the brand on social media and in the stores. They are having a second look."

Mr Shepard said he would assess all options for retail chain and update creditors at their first meeting next week.

Roger David - founded in Melbourne in 1942 by a Polish immigrant tailor - had failed to attract a buyer before collapsing into administration.

A slew of the nation's best-known fashion brands have run into trouble as they confront highly successful international retailers, the rise of online shopping, high rents and changing fashion tastes.

Esprit, Marcs, David Lawrence, Pumpkin Patch, Payless Shoes, Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, Oroton, Katies, Millers and Rivers have either collapsed or undergone restructures over the past two years.

Department store chains Myer and David Jones are struggling, while fast-fashion invaders Zara, Uniqlo and Hennes and Mauritz trading as H&M are pulling in more than $800 million in combined annual sales, having only arrived this decade.

clothing collaspe retail roger david

Top Stories

    Lismore man to stand trial for rape of six-year-old

    premium_icon Lismore man to stand trial for rape of six-year-old

    Crime THE 23-year-old is expected to face trial next month in Lismore over a series of alleged acts.

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:30 PM
    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    News It has been the scene of a number of fatal and serious crashes

    Business, medium density zones flagged for development site

    premium_icon Business, medium density zones flagged for development site

    Council News Two proposed changes will be considered by Ballina Shire Council

    Thomas George reveals best and worst moments of his career

    Thomas George reveals best and worst moments of his career

    Politics Valedictory speech ends with poem written by his granddaughter

    Local Partners