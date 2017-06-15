Ground fees waived for struggling NRRRL club

GIVE THEM CREDIT: Northern United player Brett Kelly in action against Evans Head in the NRRRL at Crozier Field. Lismore City Council has decided to use ratepayers' money to help bail out the club.

GROUND fee debts of more than $16,000 have been waived for the embattled Northern United Rugby League Club by Lismore City Council in a bid to help the team overcome its crippling financial woes.

In a unanimous vote, councillors moved the recommendation to write off the $16,484.94 the club owed at Tuesday night's meeting.

Club president Uncle Lester Moran said in an impassioned speech in the council chamber before the vote that the club's monetary struggles began at the start of the 2014 season when it was only able to secure two sponsors.

"I personally have put in $23,000 out of my own pocket to keep the club going that year, I'm passionate about sport," Uncle Lester said.

He said the club's Clifford Park facilities in Goonellabah facilitated more than just rugby for the Aboriginal community, offering a space for positive social interaction and support.

"We see ourselves as not only a sporting club but as role models in our community, particularly in the Aboriginal community," Uncle Lester said.

"Being an Aboriginal football club, we take on a lot more than just playing sport."

But the council's generous gesture came with conditions.

The council ruled if Northern United applied to use the council's sportsground its must "provide evidence prior to use of their ability to pay the ground hire fees" and "regular payments towards ground hire fees throughout the playing season".

Councillor Elly Bird moved an amendment which was added to the recommendation that included "the council consider applying the above requirements to all seasonal and year round hirers."

The amendment also requested council assess a requirement for all hirers pay a 10% bond in the council's 2018/19 fees and charges.

"I think it is equitable, it puts everybody on the same page and prevents us from running into these sorts of situations in future," Cr Bird said.

"It prevents clubs being able to wrack up big fees that become due all at once that they then can't manage, so I just think its sensible policy."

Before the vote, councillor Darlene Cook asked if a provision could be made for council to "call in the debt" if the club became financially viable again.

The council's finance manager, Rino Santin said it could be possible to recover the debt "over an extended period of time" should the club, which is currently insolvent, reactivate.