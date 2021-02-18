Ground conditions delay completion of new bridge

Foundations for the new Carrs Bridge on River Drive, Keith Hall, are being finalised, and work is progressing on the abutments.

Unanticipated ground conditions have delayed the completion of the new Carrs Bridge on River Drive, Keith Hall, in South Ballina.

A Ballina Shire Council spokeswoman explained the ground conditions were not as originally expected.

“The geotechnical investigations indicated the soil profile at the bridge site would be suitable for the designed pile lengths,” she said.

“During the piling operations the expected resistance was not obtainable and piles are required to be driven an additional 20m to gain the desired resistance.”

The design of the new bridge foundation comprises of 36m-long steel piles, based on geotechnical drilling and sampling of soils.

The 36m depth provided inadequate resistance, and additional pile lengths have been required.

The spokeswoman said piling operations that were originally programmed to be completed within two weeks had to be extended.

“Based on the piling design change, an additional three weeks has been added to the project. “The project is now expected to be completed in March,” she said.

This, along with wet weather, has delayed the project and the reopening of one-lane access.

The additional steel pile lengths has also added to the project costs.

From Monday February 22, when piling operations are complete and the site can be made safe for vehicles, council will enable one-lane access.

Traffic control will be in place during the day and temporary traffic lights at night while the one-lane access is in place.

Motorists should allow extra travel time if using this route.

It is expected that the new Carrs Bridge will be completed in March (weather permitting).

For project information visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/CarrsBridgeReplacement