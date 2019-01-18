Groth rates Kyrgios still superior to rising star de Minaur

Nick Kyrgios has been sliding but remains Australia's best male hope of securing a grand slam tournament, Sam Groth believes. Picture: Kin Cheung/AP

NICK Kyrgios remains Australia's best hope of men's grand slam success, according to player-turned-commentator Sam Groth.

But the one-time serving king doesn't underestimate how far Alex de Minaur's grit and determination will take him.

Now Australia's top-ranked male, de Minaur booked a third-round clash with Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park with an epic five-set win over Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen.

De Minaur's attitude to fight for every point has been a breath of fresh air for fans after Kyrgios and fellow "bad boy" Bernard Tomic's headlines for the wrong reasons.

Groth - part of Channel 9's commentary team - continues to be a supporter of Kyrgios, who is expected to drop outside the top 60 following his first-round loss to 16th seed Milos Raonic, after hitting a career-high of No.13 two years ago.

Ex-pro turned commentator Sam Groth. Picture: Alex Coppel.

"The challenge for Nick now is to go away and get himself seeded again for these events," Groth said.

"When you're playing these top guys early in the tournament it makes it really difficult."

Kyrgios has an all-round game capable of matching it with the best, but only if his head is in the right space.

"He's been very open about it," Groth said. "People jump on him because they don't understand the pressure.

"He has to learn how to deal with it, or put it aside ... once he's able to deal with that I think we'll see the best of Nick.

"He's still got the potential to be our best player even though someone has taken that number one mantle (in Australia).

"We all know Nick still has that unbelievably high ceiling ... he's beaten the big four (Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Nadal).

Can Alex de Minaur regroup in time to face Rafael Nadal?

"Alex has had this rapid rise up the rankings but he hasn't had that breakthrough (win) yet. He's been close."

That could come tonight against 17-time major winner Nadal, who cruised into the last 32 with a straight sets win over Aussie Matthew Ebden.

"I've spent time with him at Davis Cup, spent time with him in Europe at challenger events ... he's a great kid," Groth said of de Minaur. "He's like a sponge. He asks a lot of questions, he soaks up a lot of information.

"He's so good at judging momentum in a match, which is really hard to teach - you've either got it or you don't.

"He still needs to develop his serve a lot more. He's got to be able to hold serve - it's going to be hard on his body if he has to play every point the way he's playing it now."

De Minaur was beaten by Nadal in their only meeting last year at Wimbledon, but Groth said the 19-year-old had improved since then.

"He's going to have a plan to take him down," Groth said.

"He's not going to want to get into all these baseline rallies."