Gross bed secret to star’s perfect selfies

Once a week I use a face scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells and build up of product that my cleanser alone can't shift.

There's something strangely therapeutic - and kind of gross - about wiping away that stubborn gunk to reveal a fresh face.

But one annoying thing I find using some exfoliants is how hard it can be to get it off my face, particularly with the traditional grainier style products.

However I've recently discovered a new scrub, NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Scrub Extreme Night Pads, that lifts that icky stuff off my skin without leaving anything behind. It does this with active ingredient glycolic acid, a popular chemical exfoliant which comes from the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family.

Former MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis is also a massive fan, recently posting about it on her Instagram and telling her 297,000 followers she uses it for "smoothing out texture, banishing breakouts and scaring".

The former MAFS star’s post about NIP+FAB’s Glycolic acid pads caused the product to sellout. Picture: Instagram / Martha Kalifatidis

The post, which was shared with a snap of Martha wearing her bathrobe and looking in the mirror, was extremely successful, causing the product to sellout.

"It generated an amazing amount of product interest and traffic to the newly launched www.beauty-connections.com website, resulting in a sell out of the pads online in 24hrs," a spokesperson for NIP+FAB told The Beauty Diary.

The post also caused the brand's entry level Glycolic Fix pads to sell out too.

"Martha translated how the products work and how they worked best for her with her unique tips and tricks which were relatable for new and existing customers," the spokesporson explained.

"The educational side of this partnership was really important to us given the active ingredient, which was why we selected to work with someone who knew what they were talking about and was familiar with the ingredients and formulations."

Find out why I am obsessed with these easy to use pads as well as a few other beauty goodies.

NIP+FAB GLYCOLIC FIX NIGHT EXTREME PADS

The “ultimate night treatment” I now use instead of traditional face scrubs. Picture: Supplied

Available at Priceline

Price: $34.99

This is described as the "ultimate night treatment" on its packaging and I couldn't agree more. These little round pads gently wipe away my gross build-up to leave my skin brighter, cleaner and grime free, perfect just before bed. I actually couldn't believe how much dirt was left on the pad when I finished - maybe don't look if you're a little squeamish. There's 5 per cent glycolic acid in the formula, which despite the product's name "extreme" is a low percentage, so I found it wasn't too harsh or stripping on my skin even when using the rougher side of the pad. It's also super affordable as I only need to use one or two pads a week and there's 60 in a pack. After using, my skin felt soft and smooth, plus the fragrant citrus smell makes the whole experience a delight.

NAIR LEG MASK EXFOLIATE & SMOOTH

I am useless at shaving and can’t afford laser on my legs. But this product has saved me. Picture: Supplied

Available at Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse and Priceline

Price: $14.99

Shaving my legs has got to be my most loathed task. Not only is it boring, it's near on impossible to achieve quickly in the shower and can be pretty dangerous - I've still got an inch-long scar on my ankle to prove it. But this new mask from hair removal experts Nair has become my new way to get the job done completely hassle free. I simply slap it onto my legs, leave it on for 10 minutes, then wash away. It really is that simple. Unlike the stuff our grandmas used to use when we were kids, the very 2020 "mask" formula doubles up as a moisturiser that leaves my legs super soft. I found the hair wipes away best when I apply just enough product so that my skin doesn't show through, if you smear it so it's on thinly, it will leave rogue strands behind. This really is a winner for summer!

TRILOGY VITAMIN C ENERGISING MIST TONER

Dubious about mists? Yeah, so was I. But not anymore. This is unreal. Picture: Supplied

Available at Priceline, Chemist Warehouse and trilogyproducts.com.au

Price: $27.95

In the stinking summer heat, finding a product that not only works wonders but also cools you down is a bonus. But this new mist toner from Trilogy does just that. When you spritz the zesty product on your face, you're hit with a refreshing popping sensation that is like nothing I've ever used before. When you look in the mirror you can actually see your skin littered with tiny bubbles that burst and release the goodness. As well as being a fun and refreshing experience, the toner really does work. My skin always feels brighter after using because of the active vitamin C and it definitely gives a boost of hydration. I love that as well as using as toner in your skincare routine, you can also use throughout the day - even over makeup - to refresh your skin. Even if you're generally not a fan of facial mists, I would recommend this. It's brilliant.

ELIZABETH ARDEN RETINOL CERAMIDE CAPSULES

Get up to speed on retinol and add these to your bathroom cabinet stat. Picture: Supplied

Available at Myer, David Jones, Chemist Warehouse, amazon.com.au and elizabetharden.com.au

Price: $150 for 60 capsules

It's the magic skincare ingredient derived from vitamin A that's known for being super strong and super effective which if applied too enthusiastically (I am guilty of this) can cause skin to redden and flake. As a result, we're all a bit scared to use it and I don't blame anyone for this. Especially as information about it can get a bit confusing, I mean it took me a while to get my head around the fact that retinol is also a retinoid, which is the umbrella name for all vitamin-A derivatives. Blurgh, my head hurts.

Science aside, retinol is popping up more regularly in skincare products and I'm digging it. Especially these capsules. Popping one open and smoothing over my face, I am blown away by how luxe the product feels on my skin. It's thicker than a serum but not greasy and leaves skin feeling smooth instantly. After a few months of using twice a week (only at night as experts advise not to apply before any sort of sun exposure) I've also noticed some of the fine lines around my eyes have reduced too. I'm super impressed with every detail of this product, from the perfect one dose in each capsule to the fact each one stays fresh as it's not exposed to air in any way.

And of course, my fave detail, the fact the capsules completely dissolve and prevent any waste. If you're looking to splurge on your skin in any way, this is it.

