Groms ready to roll at surf fest

GOING HARD: Coffs Harbour surfer Ethan Stocks attacks a wave during the Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head last year.

JUNIOR surfers from around the globe have arrived in Lennox Head for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open starting today.

The event will run until next Wednesday and determine champions in 12 years, 14 years and 16 years age divisions.

Like previous years, when surfers from 10 countries have competed, the field this year of 170 will include competitors from Europe, the United States, Japan and New Zealand.

David Chegwyn from Skullcandy said: "We are extremely thankful and impressed that we have been able to work with Le-Ba Boardriders and the local community to promote and elevate junior surfing in the local area.

"The local area and its local surfers are world class.”

All event divisions will be broadcast live from tomorrow morning on skullcandyozgromopen. com.au.

In addition to the surfing, the event will include Shaper's Alley, where six local surfboard shapers showcase a range of demo boards for competitors and spectators.

For more information on the event, contact info@ surfingnsw.com.au or phone (02) 9349 7055.