Missing tyre, rim grinding on road fail to stop groggy girl

WHEELY OFF: Elizabeth Nuss kept driving her mum's car despite missing a front tyre. Nuss, 19, pleaded guiltyin an Ipswich court to driving under the influence.

WHEELY OFF: Elizabeth Nuss kept driving her mum's car despite missing a front tyre. Nuss, 19, pleaded guiltyin an Ipswich court to driving under the influence. Ross Irby

EVEN a missing front tyre couldn't stop Elizabeth Nuss as she weaved down the Centenary Highway in her mum's car at midnight.

Eager to get the car home, Nuss ignored the metal rim grinding on the road.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott told the Ipswich Magistrates Court officers on patrol intercepted the Astra and charged the teenager with driving while under the influence.

Elizabeth Ann Nuss, 19, from Redbank Plains, this week pleaded guilty to the charge, which related to an offence on June 8 at Springfield Central.

Mr Scott said police first saw the Astra travelling at 70km/h in a 100 zone, swerving slowly side to side and crossing over lane markings.

When intercepted Nuss told officers she had two sips of beer with fiends at a tavern that afternoon, but police noticed her speech was slurred.

"The front left tyre was missing and the rim worn," Mr Scott said.

"She says she thought she hit something at Richlands and called her mother.

"Her mother told her not to drive but she drove on, not realising that the tyre was missing."

When breath tested Nuss was negative to alcohol and her saliva was also negative to illicit drugs. She was then taken to Ipswich Hospital where she supplied a blood sample.

It came back with a positive reading of a prescription drug intended to treat anxiety.

A medical report before magistrate Virginia Sturgess stated that someone with that amount of the drug would impair their ability to drive.

Defence lawyer Robert Raiti said Nuss had no memory of the events.

"She went to a tavern. She can't remember leaving there," he said.

"She doesn't remember being pulled over.

"She remembers waking up in hospital.

"Ms Nuss should have pulled over. Listened to her mother."

Ms Sturgess said Nuss had a prescription drug in her system that was clearly not prescribed for her, and the medication was intended for an anxiety or panic disorder.

Ms Sturgess expressed concern that the amount found in her system had impaired her driving, saying this was patently obvious by the way she was driving.

"Clearly you were a real danger to yourself and to other road users," she said.

She noted that Nuss was ticketed for not displaying her P-plates that same day.

Nuss was fined $1000 and her licence disqualified for six months.