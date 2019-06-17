Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard.
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Grog blamed for truckie attacking his neighbour

17th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett truck driver has fronted court after assaulting his drinking buddy.

Gayndah Magistrates Court heard that on February 4, 2017, Andrew Taylor, 47, had been drinking with his neighbour before a disagreement.

The victim had been listening to music and having a smoke when Taylor assaulted him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the defendant struck the complainant, who fell to the ground.

"He landed on his back and the defendant was on top of him," Sgt Stagoll said.

"The defendant has grabbed him by the hair and slammed his head against the ground.

"The defendant also punched the victim to the left side of the face."

The force of the assault left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

Defence lawyer Travis George claimed alcohol had been a factor in the assault, and said Taylor, a truck driver for the past 20 years who was currently receiving sickness benefits, had a "reasonable-sized" debt to the Australian Tax Office.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Taylor to 12 months' prison, and suspended the term for two years.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New plans for site of controversial brewery, koala hospital

    premium_icon New plans for site of controversial brewery, koala hospital

    Business THE original plans were scrapped and now a new proposal has been lodged, but it's a completely different project.

    Father of missing backpacker to speak out today

    premium_icon Father of missing backpacker to speak out today

    News Theo's father expected to appeal for help over son's disappearance

    Indian street food is coming to Lismore's CBD

    premium_icon Indian street food is coming to Lismore's CBD

    News The chef mixes his own spices to create delicious dishes

    21 things that are essential to a town's success

    21 things that are essential to a town's success

    News How do we rate on the checklist of "must haves”?