Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shop worker ‘ate $12,900 worth of ham’

by Alexandra Deabler
11th Sep 2018 5:33 PM

A GROCERY store employee could be charged with theft for her alleged daily snacking habit.

The unnamed employee worked in Bolivar in the US state of Ohio at the grocery chain Giant Eagle for eight years.

During that time, authorities claim she helped herself to three to five slices of ham every day, totalling $AU12,936 in lost revenue.

They allege she would also sometimes eat salami.

The Associated Press reports that the store's loss prevention manager received a tip that the employee had been eating the meat slices for years.

The woman is facing potential theft charges, however, Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that "felony charges are unlikely."

"While our office did take a report of the issue as requested by the store, no determination of charges has been made. The procedure is to send the report to the Prosecutor's Office and they are the ones to decide.

"While my office does not have the authority to make the final decision in this case, I do feel confident that once all of the facts are relayed to the prosecutor, felony charges are unlikely," the statement read before adding that no arrests and "no formal filing of charges" had happened yet.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

editors picks ham theft usa

Top Stories

    Kick to the testicles not so splendid

    premium_icon Kick to the testicles not so splendid

    Crime WOMAN'S assault on police officer one of the 150 charges laid against punters at Splendour in the Grass to go before the courts.

    • 11th Sep 2018 4:30 PM
    Prison escapee remains at large

    Prison escapee remains at large

    Crime One escapee arrested, the other could be headed to the Casino area

    Councils given go-ahead to raise rates by 2.7%

    Councils given go-ahead to raise rates by 2.7%

    Council News The rate for 2019-20 peg is higher than it has been in recent years

    School fire: Structural report on suspicious blaze

    premium_icon School fire: Structural report on suspicious blaze

    Crime Casino High's principal says all options will be considered

    Local Partners