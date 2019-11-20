Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRISLY: The dead bird found in Suffolk Park.
GRISLY: The dead bird found in Suffolk Park. Facebook
News

GRISLY ACT: Dead bird found in bizarre 'ritualistic' display

Christian Morrow
by
20th Nov 2019 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRISLY and bizarre find on a morning walk on Tuesday has left one local couple wondering about some of their fellow human beings.

They posted a photo on social media of a dead green and grey bird tied to white plastic coat hanger by a rubber band.

 

GRISLY: AN apparent act of animal cruelty.
GRISLY: AN apparent act of animal cruelty. Facebook

"So I was out on my morning walk this morning and came across this poor little guy!" They wrote.

"Originally the coat hanger was hung from the sign but a lady kindly lay the bird on the ground."

The dead bird was pictured laying by some real estate agents signs nearby. In a bizarre twist, a hen's egg inside a plastic lid was laid near the bird.

"The bird's legs are actually tied with a rubber band to the coat hanger! WTF is wrong with some people! And what's with the egg underneath! I am very very quickly losing faith in humans! Sick, sick people!!"

The disturbing pictures caused a flurry of comments with some even speculating it was some sort of ritual or that the perpetrator must have some metal health issues.

One commenter wrote that they believed they had seen the person responsible for killing the bird in the act, hiding in the bushes near their Suffolk Park apartment block that morning.

Many others suggested reporting the incident to the police or RSPCA.

Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

        Crime The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

        24% RATE HIKE: ‘We don’t know what else we can do’

        premium_icon 24% RATE HIKE: ‘We don’t know what else we can do’

        Council News Emotions ran high as councillors voted on the rate increase

        Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        Crime The Bangalow man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges

        Our plants' stress response to drought

        premium_icon Our plants' stress response to drought

        Environment What is happening to vegetation when it has been dry this long