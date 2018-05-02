Grisly find on fire trail shocks neighbours

IT WAS a grisly find during a Saturday morning walk through the bush - a dead cow lying on a fire trail, its head neatly severed, its skin, ear tags, some meat and insides removed.

It stopped Fatemeh Gamashbashi in her tracks, she was frozen to the spot, staring at the macabre scene.

She had taken her dogs for a walk near her home at Doon Doon, north east of Nimbin, on Saturday morning when she came across the dead cow.

Her partner Sascha de Jurenak became worried when she was gone so long, and went to find her.

The scene shocked him.

The death seemed recent and the cow was only a few hundred metres from their home.

They have lived at their small acreage for two years, and while neighbours had shared stories of strange goings-on in the area, nothing like this had happened before.

"It's a bit freaky," Mr de Jurenak said.

"It's pretty isolated. It was fresh, it must have happened earlier that morning or late the day before.

"There was nothing else around it, it must have been dumped there, there was no blood around.

"It was so clean. It was done with something very sharp. It was 100 per cent man-done."

How the cow of that size came to be dumped there without them hearing was a mystery to Mr de Jurenak, but he was keen for neighbours to know it was happening, and for the person responsible to be found.

Speculation was rife on Facebook whether aliens or Satan worshippers were responsible for the grisly death, but neighbours think the cause was much more earthly - they think it was stolen for its meat.

Mr de Jurenak said police visited the scene and told him they were treating the incident with suspicion.

Police have been contacted for an update on the investigation.