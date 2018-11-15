Menu
ON STAGE: Phil Jamieson in a scene from Green Day's American Idiot The Musical. Supplied by QPAC.
Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson goes solo this weekend

Javier Encalada
by
15th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
GRINSPOON frontman Phil Jamieson is coming back to Byron Shire with a solo show this weekend in Brunswick Heads.

As a founding member of Lismore's super band Grinspoon, he feels at home on the Northern Rivers.

He was born in Hornsby, New South Wales, while his parents were on the road.

His father was the singer of a Christian rock'n'roll band, Good Grief, while his mother was a keyboard player in the support act.

The pair toured beach missions on a Baptist church initiative on the east coast of the state.

In July 1995, Jamieson, on lead vocals and guitar, formed the group with (Bangalow resident) Pat Davern on lead guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar, and Kristian Hopes on drums, with their first gig ever at the Gollan Hotel in Lismore.

Jamieson also DJs under the name 2ManyPJs, and he is soon coming back on stage for a national tour as St Jimmy in the Australian version of Broadway musical American Idiot.

We had a chat to the artist ahead of this weekend's show.

What can we expect from this show?

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

It's a free show so I always recommended people to just come along and enjoy a cup of tea in the afternoon sun.

I am on early so we could all go out for a bite to eat after?

How many people will be with you on stage?

It is a solo tour so I hope that doesn't give away to much information.

That being said I've made some friends up your way over the last 20 years so I might ask them to come and give me hand with a couple of tracks.

How different is it to face an audience with only you on stage?

There is no-one else to blame. So mistakes are sometimes more relevant.

It is a little more challenging in this format as there is no flashing lights or smoke machines or costume changes or guitar solos, etcetera.

Lots of singing, there is.

Do you miss the band?

Like oxygen.

Is it easier for you or do you need to bring some extra skills to fill up the stage?

Nothing is easy. Especially when on your own.

When the show works though, it is incredibly rewarding not just for me but hopefully also for the people that have attended.

Music wise, is there anything new you may play in a show?

Yes.

Any info on what those songs are about and when where they written?

No. (He smiles. We'll have to go to the gig to find out.)

How do you keep your looks and fitness?

I have neither looks nor fitness but I still employ all of the above with diminishing returns.

