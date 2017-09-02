GRINSPOON: They're a hard act to follow

Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon enjoying the crowds reaction to their set.

LIKE long lost sons returning, Grinspoon were met by a rapturous crowd on Friday night at Lismore City Hall.

As with all good family reunions, there was crowd surfing, cigarette lighter candles, some pretty fancy dance moves... and the odd beer can missile.

Grinspoon return to Lismore and Lismore City Hall to play the 20th anniversary show for their debut album a Guide to Better Living. Marc Stapelberg

It may have been more than 20 years since the boys wrote their first song a few hundred metres up the road in Cathcart Street, but they were in fine form - Phil Jamieson is still the charismatic front man, Pat Davern still knows his way around a rippin riff, and Joe Hansen and Kristian Hopes and are still keeping it all together with a thumping beat.

And there was still the frenetic energy the crowd remembered from those early days at the Gollan - more than one punter was heard to say they felt like they were 18 again, myself included.

It was an emotional return to their old stomping ground, and the crowd were treated to a rendition of that first song Sickfest, as well as crowd favourites; Lost Control, Hard Act to Follow, Thrills Kills and Sunday Pills, Dead Cat 3 Times, and of course, Chemical Heart.

For the reunion, Grinspoon brought along support acts Hockey Dad and Good Boy on the Guide to Better Living tour.

Grinspoon thanked Lismore for their support in the early days, and thanked them again for continuing their support twenty-odd years later at City Hall.

They needn't have worried... we'd already lost control back in '95.

Grinspoon, come back soon, don't leave it so long to come home again.