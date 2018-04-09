Grinspoon rockstar looking for best young songwriter

Grinspoon guitarist Pat Davern will be among the panel of judges at this year's Lismore Young Songwriters Competition Final.

THIS year's Young Songwriters Competition Final is gearing up to be huge with a talented panel of judges including Grinspoon guitarist Pat Davern and prizes from Splendour in the Grass.

The legendary guitarist said it was a great opportunity to see what local talent is out there.

He said he hasn't dabbled in judging before but thought it would be a great thing to try, especially in his local area.

"Criteria I think that would be important would be the craft... there is a lot stuff which I look for in my own song writing and composing as well as other people's and how they've put themselves towards the craft," Pat said.

"I'm looking for musicality, originality and a bit of form.

"What I'm not looking for is the image based stuff - if someone's performing it doesn't matter who they are or what they look like it's really, truly about the song."

"It will be interesting to see."

Pat said he had been spending time in his Byron Bay studio working on a film soundtrack, new music for Grinspoon and preparing for the upcoming Groovin' the Moo tour.

The upcoming Lismore competition includes 16 young songwriters showing their unique skills and vying for prizes including three fully mastered track recordings thanks to Rockinghorse Studios, SAE Creative Media Institute Byron Bay, and Southern Cross University; a range of professional RODE Microphones; paid gigs with Crankfest and the Lismore Lantern Parade; a professional photography session; access to APRA AMCOSS Workshops and more.

Organiser Amanda Shoebridge from Social Futures said: "We're thrilled to announce that Splendour in the Grass has come on board to help support the Young Songwriters Competition and is offering two double passes to the Splendour in the Grass festival this year for our two top performers."

"The Splendour crew are really keen to support up and coming musicians and have their own Splendour Busking Competition to help unearth local talent.

"We know we will have a winning concert this Friday April 13 with the performers the judges have selected - they all have star quality so it will be a fabulous show.

"There will be two major prizes, a people's choice award, and six runner up prizes awarded on the night."

Alongside Pat Davern the judging panel will be made up of Diana Anaid, Teddy Rhodes, Kate Stroud, Shelly Brown, Paul Pilsnenics from Rockinghorse Studios, Darren 'Sideshow' Bridge and a youth representative from headspace Lismore.

2018 FINALISTS

1. Anna and Jed - 'Silhouettes'

2. Ruby Robertson - 'Rhythm of the sea'

3. Chloe Mason - 'Drive'

4. August Bridge - 'Head up high'

5. Monica Brandolini - 'Bombinate'

6. Sasha Manitta - 'All this pain'

7. Deep Honey - 'Delusion'

8. Frequency - 'Reeled In'

9. Bridget Brandolini - 'Expired'

10. Mia Sansom - 'I'm so over it'

11. Jordan Irish - 'Dare'

12. Milly Deefholts - 'Realise'

13. Amelia Lily - 'You and Me'

14. E'an Lott - 'Save me some pain'

15. Tahi White - 'Change'

16. Minority Wives - 'Static'

The Lismore Young Songwriters Finals night is being held at StudioOne29 at Southern Cross University on Friday April 13 from 5.30pm.

The Finals Concert is a free all ages event but seats are strictly limited, so be sure to book your tickets in advance at www.youngsongwriters.eventbrite.com