‘Grinch’ grandpa uppercuts child for playing in street

Rodger Sydney Kensett, 72, chipped the teeth of a 10-year-old boy when he gave him an uppercut for playing on his scooter in the street.

Rodger Sydney Kensett, 72, chipped the teeth of a 10-year-old boy when he gave him an uppercut for playing on his scooter in the street.

AN ELDERLY man chipped the teeth of a 10-year-old boy when he gave him an uppercut for playing on his scooter in the street.

Rodger Sydney Kensett, 72, was annoyed by the noise three children were making playing in his Golden Beach street on the afternoon of November 24.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Kensett came out of his house and called the children over and told them to be quiet because they were annoying his wife.

"The victim child disclosed that he was about to walk away when the defendant grabbed him by the shirt and gave him an uppercut to the jaw of his face, causing him immediate pain," Senior Constable Brewer said.

"The victim child disclosed that he started crying because he was scared and ran into his friend's house."

The child was taken to Caloundra Public Hospital with two chipped teeth.

Kensett was later interviewed and told police that the child had said sorry for being noisy, but then gave him a "cheesy grin".

"The defendant has then stated he punched the victim child in the face with his clenched right fist," Sen-Const Brewer said.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today Kensett pleaded guilt to assault occasioning bodily harm.

He had no criminal history and was "sincerely remorseful", according to defence lawyer Neale Tobin.

Mr Tobin said Kensett was having a bad day when he punched the child and had consumed four beers which may have affected his decision making.

"The day before the incident his 89-year-old neighbour had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and dementia and my client is power of attorney for his neighbour, very close to him and he is very upset by hearing this news," Mr Tobin said.

"On the day of the incident he had been in the hospital visiting his friend.

"Also on the same day the neighbourhood dog came into the garage, normally a friendly dog, and my client was taken back when the dog bit him three times."

Mr Tobin said Kensett was stressed because the child and his friends had been playing in front of his house for the past three weeks, making noise and using his driveway without permission.

"Very stressed because the children were being children?" magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"Every day I come to work and sometimes it just takes your breath away - this is one of those times.

"I don't know who in the house is the Grinch, your wife or you or both, but that's what this is all about, just being a Grinch.

"At least they weren't stuck inside in a dark room playing computer games or something - they were out in the community, out in the open air just riding their scooters."

Kensett was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $400 in compensation for the child's pain and suffering.

The conviction was not recorded.