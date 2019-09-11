Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

Fire danger rating will return to very high for the northeast of NSW and much of Queensland by Friday.

Fire danger rating will return to very high for the northeast of NSW and much of Queensland by Friday. Bureau of Meteorology

CONDITIONS are again set to deteriorate in the coming days as fire fighters continue to battle several blazes across the north of the state.

Cooler temperatures and lighter winds allowed fire crews to strenghten containment lines throughout Wednesday. However, from Thursday winds are expected to increase and temperatures to gradually rise, reaching the low 30s by early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Diana Eadie said fire dangers are set to increase across the coming days.

"Very high fire danger could result in renewed fire activity over fire sites in northeast NSW from Thursday and Queensland from Friday," Ms Eadie said.

"Dry and gusty conditions have hampered firefigthing efforts in recent days, however more recently we've seen a return of south to southeasterly winds with moisture gradually extending inland.

"This lull in fire dangers will only be brief with temperatures to climb again from Thursday. These warmer conditions will be accompanied by a freshening of the south to southwesterly winds resulting in very high fire dangers over fire affected areas in northeast NSW.

"The much warmer air mass will cement itself over southern Queensland and northern NSW over the weekend with maximums up to eight degrees above average."

A northeast change is expected for coastal areas along the northeast corner of the state on Thursday. However, strong southerly winds will return by Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 29C in Grafton over the weekend before heating up to 32 on Monday and Tuesday, while Yamba is expected to reach 25 on Monday with gusts.