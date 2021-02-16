Menu
A grim discovery has been made during the search for two young men who have been missing in the outback for several days.
News

Grim find in outback search for men

by Angie Raphael
16th Feb 2021 4:56 PM

A body has been found during the search for two young men missing in a remote part of Western Australia near the Northern Territory border.

Byron Gibson and Messiah Young, both aged 20, were travelling to the Wingellina Aboriginal community on February 8 when their Toyota Landcruiser Prado broke down.

The vehicle was recovered last Thursday but the men were not with it.

Police, who have been searching around the Docker River Aboriginal community, said in a brief statement on Tuesday that a man's body had been found.

"The deceased person has not been identified at this time, therefore his next of kin have not been notified," police said.

"The extensive search for the missing men continues."

Police officers from Perth, Kalgoorlie, Laverton and Blackstone are conducting ground searches, along with the SES.

An aerial search is being conducted by police air wing officers and chartered aircraft, while remotely piloted aircraft systems are also being used.

Anyone who sees the men is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.

Anyone who travelled in the area between February 8 and 15 and saw the white vehicle, or has any other relevant information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Grim find in outback search for men

