Bushwalker’s grim discovery

A WOMAN'S body found dumped in bushland has been identified as belonging to Kym Taylor from Western Australia.

The 37-year-old's remains were found by a bushwalker in the Jarrahdale State Forest, southeast Perth on Sunday, but her identity was only confirmed by police today.

Detective Sergeant Steve Cleal from the Homicide Squad said Ms Taylor's death was being treated as a homicide and that police were trying to trace her movements over the last month.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and we are in the process of establishing how Kym died," Det-Sgt. Cleal said. "Someone out there knows something about Kym's death."

Ms Taylor - who used to work in indigenous services - lived in the southern Perth suburb of Hamilton Hill but had been living an itinerant lifestyle, according to police.

A WA Police spokesperson said in a statement that a member of the public stumbled upon Ms Taylor's body in bushland off Canning Dam Road in Bedfordale and called police around 6.30am on Sunday.

Officers and homicide detectives attended the scene soon after and returned today as investigations continue. Police recruits were also this morning deployed to assist with a search of the area, WA Police said in a statement.

Ms Taylor's mother Courtney Hill-Aaron today pleaded through tears for information to help solve the crime.

"The people that know what happened to Kym, they need to come forward - the hammer is going to fall anyway," she said.

Suspected murder victim Kym Taylor.

Ms Hill-Aaron said she had not spoken to her daughter for several months, but was horrified to learn of her death, and hadn't slept since learning of the tragedy.

"I can't even explain to you how numb I am feeling now," she said.

Ms Hill-Aaron described Ms Taylor as a "smart, intelligent young lady" who was studying and "meant the world" to her.

"(She was) a really beautiful, intelligent girl. She had issues, she had her troubles but she was loved by everyone who knew her," she said. "She was studying ... she was trying to make something of herself, but there were a lot of things in her way, she had a lot of demons."

Ms Taylor's aunt, Leanne Taylor, told reporters she had been contacted by her niece who asked for family photos just three weeks ago.

"She desperately wanted to reconnect with her family," she said. "I can't believe that she's gone. It really hurts so much.

"Nobody deserves what she got, nobody. I don't care who they were, this needs to be sorted, this needs to be closed."

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

