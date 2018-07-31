Grim discovery after mum, daughter found dead

THE mother and sister of a man who died after an allegedly botched tonsil operation have been found dead in their car along with the family dog.

The bodies of Ashley Pouladian, a university student in her 20s, and her mother as well as their German shepherd were found inside the car in the driveway of their Greenacre home at 2pm yesterday.

The pair is believed to have used some form of gas to take their own lives.

A simple note was left on their front door for their neighbours to alert the authorities.

"Dear neighbours please call the police we are in our car in the backyard," the note read.

The five line note also made reference to "gas" before signing off "thank you … love you".

The Telegraph understands a second note was left on the back windscreen of the car.

Neighbours said the pair had been deeply depressed since Pouya Pouladian, 24, died in March after sleep apnoea surgery went awry a month earlier.

The family turned off the life support of the budding pilot after one of his arteries was cut during the procedure on February 15.

Pouya Pouladian was a student pilot, paying his own way through university with two full time and a part time job when he died of routine surgery, aged 24, in February 2018.

"My wife and daughter went over to knock on their door and say hello, because they do that to make sure they're OK," a neighbour said.

"They went to the car and said 'get up, get up' but didn't get a reaction so they panicked and called police."

The deaths were the horrific fulfilment of a plan which the man's wife had already stopped once. Ashley Pouladian had also talked to neighbours about taking her life.

"Three months ago (the mother) was talking about suicide and my wife convinced her that was a stupid idea," the man said.

"They just couldn't handle losing the son," he said.

Police would only confirm the women were discovered dead in the car.

"Initial investigations suggest the deaths are not suspicious however investigations are continuing."

The family, who neighbours said lost their father to a heart attack six years ago, were of Iranian background with only few relatives in Sydney.

The women were known on Hebe St for wandering the streets late at night with their dog.

Ramy Alsuleiman lived opposite them and said his neighbourhood was in shock.

"They kept to themselves a very quiet family even the son was very quiet. The whole neighbourhood's shocked.

"I ran outside to see what's happening and then I seen the police in the house and I asked them and they told me what happened.

"A couple of neighbours are very close … They were very distressed, they called the police."

After Pouya Pouladian died Ashley posted a tribute to him on her Facebook page.

"My 24 year old brother, Pouya Pouladian, passed away a few days ago. He was an amazing and hardworking person who never failed to care deeply for my mother and I. He was truly our inspiration in life," she said.

"Words cannot describe what an angel he was. Rest easy Captain Pouya."

The damage to his artery during the routine surgery led to excessive bleeding, vomiting and his eventual death.

Mr Pouladian started a GoFundMe page in October last year to raise money after he claimed he "can't breathe!!".

"I have been struggling to sleep and breathe properly for many years now. Apparently I have a severe case of sleep apnoea and it's caused by my sinuses and the nasal passages not being straight," he wrote.

"Have been to too many specialists and they all have recommended me to do a surgery, which will cost me about $6-7k even with my private health insurance.

"I am a student pilot and work two full time and a part time job to support my family and myself through school and pay the debt I have. And despite really needing this surgery, I haven't been able to do it for many years because I can't afford it."

Following the death of his father six years ago, Mr Pouladian worked three jobs to support his mother and sister as well as pay for aviation school.

*** If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 ***