Grieving wife's touching tribute after mine death
AS the Mackay and Moranbah communities mourn the loss of mine worker Bradley Hardwick, his wife Lisa has issued thanks for the support she has felt since his death.
Mr Hardwick, 47, was driving a grader at Moranbah North Mine last week when he was involved in a collision with a personnel carrier.
Mr Hardwick's wife Lisa described him as "the ultimate protector" who cared for everybody.
She said his presence would be missed deeply
"I'd like to thank everyone so much for the outpouring of support," she said.
"Brad was such a loving soul, he adored his family and loved his friends.
"He was a tremendously hard worker and prided himself on a job well done.
"Brad had a great eye for detail and really enjoyed painting and restoring old cars and working on motorbikes."
Mr Harwick also leaves behind a daughter aged 10 and a son aged 8.
He had worked for Anglo American in various capacities for the past 17 years, including 10 years at Moranbah North Mine.