Grieving mum charged with assaulting dead son’s ex-partner

THE mother of a young Huon Valley man who died after being hit by a car in February will front a court hearing next year after being charged with assaulting her son's former girlfriend.

Faith Evelyn Tkalac, 44, of Port Huon, has been charged with one count of common assault, two counts of breach of bail and five counts of breach of restraint order.

Ms Tkalac's son Jari Wise, 26, died after being struck by a car as he walked along a Huonville road on February 29.

Police will allege Ms Tkalac breached restraining orders and bail conditions on September 17 by approaching and harassing Melissa Oates by yelling and screaming at her and attempting to open her car door.

Another charge relates to allegations that Ms Tkalac also harassed Ms Oates' mother Gail Oates by yelling and screaming at her.

Melissa Oates, 34, of Lucaston, was Jari Wise's girlfriend.

Ms Oates has been charged with 122 counts of breaching a police family violence order, two counts of common assault and one count of injuring property.

She is due to enter a plea to these charges on Wednesday.

In the Hobart Magistrates Court before Magistrate Robert Webster on Tuesday morning,

Ms Tkalac's lawyer Dinesh Loganathan said Ms Tkalac maintained her not guilty plea to common assault.

The court heard the alleged assault hearing will have evidence from two civilian witnesses, two court security officers, CCTV vision, body worn camera footage from police and statutory declarations from three police officers.

The hearing and all other matters were adjourned until February 11, with Ms Tkalac bailed to reappear on that date.

