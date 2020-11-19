Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Bay headland in the morning.
Byron Bay headland in the morning.
News

GRIDLOCK HOLIDAY: Which town is NSW’s most wanted?

David Kirkpatrick
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONLINE travel service Booking.com has revealed what most locals already know, Byron Bay has become the most searched destination in NSW.

How do we know it's the most searched?

Because there are so many tourists already here, getting into and out of Byron Bay has become a gridlock holiday.

As our international borders continue to be cut off for travellers, and the pandemic is largely at bay for the time being, people are looking to their own backyard to get away.

Booking.com’s Future Travel report uncovers the top trends that will shape travel in the year ahead.

Luke Wilson, Area Manager for Australia at Booking.com said: “For Australia, the impact the pandemic has had on travel has been keenly felt. While the future of international travel remains uncertain, the ability to explore our own backyard continues to bring moments of joy and inspiration, whether through dreaming and planning, or cherishing the trips we have been able to take.

“As restrictions continue to ease in NSW, we can see holiday planners are getting ready to rediscover travel in their own state backyard.”

Recent Booking.com data revealed Byron Bay was the most searched destination in NSW, followed by Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

As travellers navigate a new coronavirus world, local travel has risen to the forefront as it remains easier, safer and often more sustainable.

Booking.com has revealed the top 10 regional NSW destinations are:

1. Byron Bay

2. Port Macquarie

3. Coffs Harbour

4. Nelson Bay

5. Kingscliff

6. Forster

7. The Entrance

8. Kiama

9. Pokolbin

10. Tweed Heads

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man seriously injured in quad bike rollover

        Premium Content Man seriously injured in quad bike rollover

        News A MAN has been treated by a helicopter critical care crew after he was involved in a quad bike rollover on Tuesday afternoon.

        Insurance broker accused of ripping off ratepayers $300,000

        Premium Content Insurance broker accused of ripping off ratepayers $300,000

        News Local council joins class action against multinational broker

        THRILLS clothing is definitely living in the material world

        Premium Content THRILLS clothing is definitely living in the material world

        News The Byron Bay brand is set to make a massive shift in their production by the end...

        NSW BUDGET: What’s in it for the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content NSW BUDGET: What’s in it for the Northern Rivers?

        News ROAD upgrades, health infrastructure and education all featured on the scorecard in...