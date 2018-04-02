Menu
20-minute delays on Pacific Highway

2nd Apr 2018 11:18 AM

WITH the Easter long weekend wrapping up, plenty of people will be hitting the road today to make the journey home.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting delays on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

Southbound drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in heavy traffic conditions.

But it is likely to get much worse.

During previous holiday periods, traffic queues have been known to stretch more than 5km at the Woodburn choke point, adding 40 minutes or more to drivers' trips.

Traffic is starting to build on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn
Live Traffic is advising people to consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route, if possible.

Plan your trip, travel safely and allow extra time.

