Gridlock as CMC Rocks returns

PLANS: Garry Hatton wants proper consultation with residents and businesses as CMC Rocks comes to the region in March.

PLANS: Garry Hatton wants proper consultation with residents and businesses as CMC Rocks comes to the region in March. Rob Williams

GRIDLOCK on the usually quiet roads of Willowbank during CMC Rocks has frustrated residents, who say they are locked in their homes for days.

A group of Ebenezer residents are calling for traffic management plans to be formed and communicated ahead of the annual music festival on March 14.

Garry Hatton runs the Country Pet Boarding business on Mount Forbes Road.

He said the annual CMC Rocks event resulted in 20km of cars lining up for several hours.

"They park across your driveway, jump out and put their chairs and tents up and that's where they stay," he said.

"It starts on Tuesday night and on Wednesday the roads are chock-a-block full."

Mr Hatton wants better communication and consultation between event organisers, Ipswich City Council and police.

"I have nothing against the event itself," he said.

"It's fantastic, a great event.

"But it's the management of the roads around it and the lack of liaison with any of the people who live here that is frustrating."

A spokesman for the council said it was addressing the matter.

"The event organisers have engaged specialist consultants to implement an improved traffic management plan for 2019, which includes an earlier arrival time and streamlined processing of campers to allow attendees to enter the grounds quickly and reduce queuing," he said.

"Council will use cameras to gather data and monitor traffic for early identification of any issues... and will be liaising closely with event organisers and police to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible."

CMC will be held in Ipswich until 2022, injecting about $10 million into the economy each year.

CMC organisers have listed several transport options.

Shuttle buses will run from Ipswich Train Station to the festival.

There will be a free shuttle bus to take campers from the festival to Yamanto Shops and Ipswich town centre and back.

For more on the CMC and transport options click here.