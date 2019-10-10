Greyhounds lost in Rappville fire

Betty Boo Bonus takes out the AB Casey Memorial at the Casino greyhounds at Queen Elizabeth Park.

UPDATE 10.27am: A GREYHOUND trainer has lost a couple of his dogs, his home and kennels in the devastating fire south of Casino on Tuesday.

Acting Manager of Casino Greyhound Racing Club Luke Mason said tragically, the owner had not been able to save all of his animals.

He said club opened their facility to dog owners on Tuesday night and up to 30 dogs were brought to the track for their safety. They have since returned home.

He said they joined Greyhound NSW in offering whatever assistance they could to help owners and trainers get through the crisis.

"We will be as supportive as we can through the crisis.

"The whole industry will get on with it, it's heartening."

Original story: THE greyhound industry has offered its support to members impacted by the Rappville fire.

The Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC) and Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) said they are aware some greyhounds and properties have been lost to recent bush fires and both organisations will do whatever can be done to assist affected participants.

"We extend our sympathy and support to the industry participants impacted by the fires in Casino and will be in the region from today to provide assistance," a spokesman said.

A GWIC vet and steward attended the Casino track to provide assistance to participants and their greyhounds.

GWIC staff were contacting affected participants to provide assistance, including visiting kennels, when it is safe to do so.

They urged all participants affected by the bush fires to make their way to the one of the following locations if it is safe to do so - kennel space, food and other supplies will be available.

Casino Greyhound Racing Club

Queen Elizabeth Park, Hartley Street, Casino

Contact: Luke Mason 0466 986 149

Ladbrokes Park Lismore

1 Molesworth Street, Lismore

Contact: John Zorzo 0414 469 679

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

50 Cranworth St, Grafton NSW 2460

Contact: Wayne Turner 0416 584 240

Terry Lockhart's kennels at Yorklea

95 Imesons Rd, Yorklea

Contact: Terry Lockhart 0434 045 882

If participants are experiencing difficult times please contact EAP at Converge International. Converge provides a counselling service. The counsellors can be contacted on 1300 687 327 or by visiting their website: convergeinternational.com.au