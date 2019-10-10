Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Betty Boo Bonus takes out the AB Casey Memorial at the Casino greyhounds at Queen Elizabeth Park.
Betty Boo Bonus takes out the AB Casey Memorial at the Casino greyhounds at Queen Elizabeth Park. Lisa Vanderstok
Greyhounds

Greyhounds lost in Rappville fire

10th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.27am: A GREYHOUND trainer has lost a couple of his dogs, his home and kennels in the devastating fire south of Casino on Tuesday.

Acting Manager of Casino Greyhound Racing Club Luke Mason said tragically, the owner had not been able to save all of his animals.

He said club opened their facility to dog owners on Tuesday night and up to 30 dogs were brought to the track for their safety. They have since returned home.

He said they joined Greyhound NSW in offering whatever assistance they could to help owners and trainers get through the crisis.

"We will be as supportive as we can through the crisis. 

"The whole industry will get on with it, it's heartening."

 

Original story: THE greyhound industry has offered its support to members impacted by the Rappville fire.

The Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC) and Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW)　said they are aware some greyhounds and properties have been lost to recent bush fires and both organisations will do whatever can be done to assist affected participants.　　

"We extend our sympathy and support to the industry participants impacted by the fires in Casino and will be in the region from today to provide assistance," a spokesman said.

A GWIC vet and steward attended the Casino track to provide assistance to participants and their greyhounds.

GWIC staff were contacting affected participants to provide assistance, including visiting kennels, when it is safe to do so.

They urged all participants affected by the bush fires to make their way to the one of the following locations if it is safe to do so - kennel space, food and other supplies will be available.

Casino Greyhound Racing Club

Queen Elizabeth Park, Hartley Street, Casino

Contact: Luke Mason 0466 986 149　

Ladbrokes Park Lismore

1 Molesworth Street, Lismore

Contact: John Zorzo 0414 469 679　

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

50 Cranworth St, Grafton NSW 2460

Contact: Wayne Turner 0416 584 240 　

Terry Lockhart's kennels at Yorklea

95 Imesons Rd, Yorklea

Contact: Terry Lockhart 0434 045 882　

If participants are experiencing difficult times please contact EAP at Converge International. Converge provides a counselling service. The counsellors can be contacted on 1300 687 327 or by visiting their website: convergeinternational.com.au　

More Stories

greyhounds northern rivers sport rappville fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    premium_icon 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY': Fires burn our rainforests

    Environment AS FIREFIGHTERS battle the "Armageddon" of bushfires, an expert has revealed we're facing a situation that we've never seen before.

    Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    premium_icon Teenager fights for life after horror crash

    Breaking 16-year-old boy suffered critical head injuries

    Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    premium_icon Group to discuss proposed increase in water extraction

    Environment The group has concerns about 100ML extraction proposal

    What morning TV host had to say before visiting Rappville

    premium_icon What morning TV host had to say before visiting Rappville

    Community Josh Powell Fussell didn't expect to meet a Sunrise breakfast host