Greyhound semen scam prompts public warning

A SCAM involving the sale of non-existent vials of frozen semen has been targeting greyhound owners around the country.

Peak body Greyhounds Australasia was notified of the scam on Wednesday after one breeder was fooled by a fake advertisement for a semen vial on a well-known greyhound website.

"Greyhound participants have paid for the breeding unit via direct bank transfer or cash in the belief that the unit exists and is owned by the party purporting to be the seller," the group said in a statement.

"Purchasers have been unable to recover their money when they find out they have been defrauded."

Greyhounds Australasia CEO Scott Parker said he had never seen a scam such as this targeting the industry, and warned breeders to be wary.

He said the solution was simple, because the organisation had a full database of all current vials, where they are stored, and who owns them.

The organisation could work out "in 20 seconds" if a identification number for a vial was fake, or not owned by the purported seller.

"So if anybody does have any concerns abut potentially purchasing something that doesn't exist, or has been incorrectly identified, we have the information that people need," Mr Parker said.

"If people aren't careful, they can pay money for something that is presumed to have exist, but doesn't.

"If you haven't gone ahead and paid, you need to ensure that you don't."

Mr Parker said one scam victim had already sent their money to the fake seller and would likely not see it again. The matter has been reported to police.

"In another case the defrauding was intercepted because a prospective purchaser identified that not all was it should have been... rang us up... and we could (confirm) that."

Mr Parker said semen vials, or "breeding units" were usually kept in storage at vet clinics, and transported professionally from one clinic to another when sold.

To confirm the existence and ownership of the breeding unit before making any payment, breeders can contact Marsha Zinas at Greyhounds Australasia on 03 9548 3655 or by email at admin@galtd.org.au Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm.