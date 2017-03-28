Greyhound reform recommendations to be adopted

Race 8, winner was No 3, Nangar Thunder at the Grafton Greyhound track on Saturday, 21st January, 2017.

The NSW Government has announced significant changes to greyhound racing that will hold the industry to the highest possible standards of animal welfare.

The Government will adopt all but one of the 122 recommendations of the Greyhound Industry Reform Panel, Minister for Racing Paul Toole said.

Legislation to repeal the greyhound ban and implement the reforms will be introduced into Parliament today.

"These reforms are focused on stronger penalties and lifetime bans for those who do the wrong thing, while developing a sustainable and ethical industry,” Mr Toole said.

The Government will implement the recommended new industry structure, with separate commercial and regulatory functions, by establishing an independent Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission.

The Panel's other key recommendations to be implemented include:

. An enforceable code of practice for greyhound welfare;

. CCTV cameras at all public and certain private tracks;

. Whole-of-life registration and tracking of greyhounds;

. Tougher penalties for animal welfare abuses, including for live baiting;

. An accreditation scheme for industry participants; and

. Strict controls on euthanasia.

The NSW Government will invest $41 million over the next five years to implement the recommendations. Of this, $11 million will go towards the establishment of the integrity commission.

As part of the $41 million package, the safety of greyhound tracks will be improved with $30 million to improve animal welfare standards that lower the risk of injury. A statutory review of the new legislation will take place after three years.

Mr Toole said the reforms give the greyhound industry very clear direction about the standards expected from now on.

"The Government is absolutely committed to a sustainable future for the greyhound industry and these reforms will help ensure confidence and integrity is restored,” Mr Toole said.