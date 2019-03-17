Greyhound activists want end to racing

Monica Frances stands with Alison Waters Animal Justice party candidate for the Lismore electorate to protest against the greyhound industry.

Amber Gibson

ANIMAL activists roared in support at the Rally for the Greyhounds on Saturday, pushing for an end to Greyhound racing in NSW.

Drivers tooted their horns and passengers cheered as they drove past the Transit Centre in Lismore where activists were waving signs and shouting against alleged injustice.

For some, the March election is a chance to end greyhound cruelty by increasing votes for parties that oppose NSW GBOTA - the greyhound racing association.

The Animal Justice Party and the Greens supported the rally.

Rally organiser Monica Francis spoke alongside Animal Justice Party candidate for Lismore Alison Waters and a spokeswoman for Greens candidate Sue Higginson.

Ms Francis asked the crowd: "If 750 people were being killed every single month because of rugby, would we keep the sport legal?

"We treat animals in a way that we would never dream of treating humans.

"I will keep organising protests and apply ruthless pressure until each and every greyhound is given the right to freedom, happiness, well-being ... and to have lives that are actually worth living."

Ahead of the March 23 State Election, the GBOTA has lobbied all parties in a drive for the industry's "fair share of funding" after recently receiving a shortage of nominations for race meetings.

Ms Waters called for a ban on the industry. "I think it's important to highlight the injuries and deaths that are occurring to greyhounds," she said.

"People don't realise how brutal and barbaric the industry is, thousands of dogs are killed who have non-lethal injuries. They are killed because they are no longer profitable and cannot race any more."

From the reactions of the surrounding public it seemed the greyhound opposition was well received.