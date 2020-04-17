Greta celebrates 100th birthday in isolation

A BIG party was planned for Greta Wyllie’s 100th birthday.

When social distancing measures came into place the Hotel Cecil event, like many, was cancelled.

Instead Ms Wyllie celebrated at her Casino home with an abundance of flowers delivered to the door and plenty of phone calls to wish her well.

Daughter Brenda Armfield organised a cake and decorated her mother’s home with balloons and streamers.

It wasn’t the party Ms Wyllie expected but despite coronavirus restrictions she received her message from the Queen and the Prime Minster.

Governor General David Hurley and Member for Page Kevin Hogan also sent birthday wishes to the 100 year old.