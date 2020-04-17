Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino's Greta Wyllie turned 100 years on April 16.
Casino's Greta Wyllie turned 100 years on April 16.
News

Greta celebrates 100th birthday in isolation

Susanna Freymark
17th Apr 2020 12:03 PM

A BIG party was planned for Greta Wyllie’s 100th birthday.

When social distancing measures came into place the Hotel Cecil event, like many, was cancelled.

Instead Ms Wyllie celebrated at her Casino home with an abundance of flowers delivered to the door and plenty of phone calls to wish her well.

GOOD VIRUS NEWS: Acts of kindness shown

Daughter Brenda Armfield organised a cake and decorated her mother’s home with balloons and streamers.

It wasn’t the party Ms Wyllie expected but despite coronavirus restrictions she received her message from the Queen and the Prime Minster.

Governor General David Hurley and Member for Page Kevin Hogan also sent birthday wishes to the 100 year old.

Casino's Greta Wyllie turned 100 years on April 16 and celebrated at home, forgoing a party planned at the Cecil Hotel.Pictured with daughter Brenda Armfield.
Casino's Greta Wyllie turned 100 years on April 16 and celebrated at home, forgoing a party planned at the Cecil Hotel.Pictured with daughter Brenda Armfield.
northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        premium_icon Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        News THE East Lismore man died from “catastrophic head injuries” following a fight in Ballina.

        135 areas where lockdown could lift first

        135 areas where lockdown could lift first

        News The 135 Australian communities that could be soon out of lockdown

        Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        premium_icon Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        News A MAN who allegedly used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017...

        $3000 in fines issued in 24 hours to those not staying in

        premium_icon $3000 in fines issued in 24 hours to those not staying in

        News POLICE have issued three $1000 fines to people disobeying ministerial...