GI no certainty to captain again: Meninga

THE Kangaroos captaincy is Boyd Cordner's to lose after coach Mal Meninga declared Greg Inglis was no certainty to walk straight back into the role.

Cordner, NSW Origin and Roosters premiership-winning captain, will skipper the Kangaroos in the upcoming Tests against New Zealand and Tonga after Inglis was stripped of the duties following an alleged drink driving incident.

Inglis was on Monday morning announced as Cameron Smith's replacement before allegedly being caught drink driving and speeding just hours later.

The NRL suspended Inglis for two Tests on Tuesday and announced Cordner would take over the captaincy duties for the trip to New Zealand.

Inglis was set to become the Kangaroos' first full-time indigenous captain since the late Arthur Beetson, but he will now have to fight to regain the duties.

Speaking for the first time since stripping Inglis of the captaincy, Meninga said Inglis would not walk back into the job.

"It's hard to say," Meninga said in Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

"It's great that Boyd Cordner gets the opportunity to captain his country. He's had a terrific year and is a great leader and role model for our game.

Boyd Cordner and Greg Inglis were opposing captains in Origin this season. Picture: Adam Head

"I want to see Greg have a strong off-season and start the season really well for the Rabbitohs.

"He will lead Queensland next year then we'll make some decisions at the back end of next year about who our leaders and captain will be.

"It's a maybe. I've got great admiration for Greg and love him dearly.

"He was really excited about the role. He's really disappointed in himself."

At 1pm on Tuesday, Inglis fronted media and declared he would not step down from the captaincy.

But only two hours later the NRL announced Inglis would be suspended for the two Tests and would have to wait until next year to rejoin the Kangaroos.

"He's in a good space," Meninga said.

"I thought he showed strong leadership skills in fronting up and being accountable for his actions.

"He was an integral part of setting our team values and he stuffed up. He's made a poor error of judgement and paid the price."

Meninga will head to Papua New Guinea on Thursday with the Prime Minister's XIII.