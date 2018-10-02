NRL shock as Greg Inglis faces drink driving charge

Inglis posted a selfie from the passenger seat of a car to Instagram last week. Picture: Instagram

ON the day Rabbitohs superstar Greg Inglis was given the highest honour in rugby league - being named captain of his country - he was caught allegedly drink driving while speeding.

Inglis was stopped in Lithgow about 2.15pm yesterday after police say he was speeding on the Great Western Hwy in a black Mercedes.

After allegedly returning a positive roadside breath test, Inglis was arrested and taken to Lithgow police station where police say he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.085.

The 31-year-old was then charged with mid-range drink-driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 10km/h. He was issued with a court attendance notice to face proceedings in Lithgow Local Court on November 22.

His licence was immediately suspended. The drink-driving offence carries a maximum fine of $2200, nine months' jail and a minimum licence suspension of six months. The penalty for the speeding offence is three demerit points, doubled to six because of the long weekend, and a $275 fine.

Last year, Canberra forward Josh Papalii lost his spot in the Kangaroos side after he pleaded guilty in court to drink driving.

NRL star Greg Inglis playing in the Koori Knockout for the first time since he was 15. Picture: Darkeye Photography

An NRL spokesman said no decision had been made on Inglis' Kangaroos captaincy or his selection.

"The NRL would ascertain full details (today) and then make a determination on any sanction," he said.

Inglis' wife Sally said from the couple's Coogee home at 9pm last night her husband had not returned from his weekend away.

"I haven't spoken to Greg, the kids and I are still waiting for him to come home, he's not answering his phone, he's still at the game," she said. "I'm a bit worried because I don't know the ins and outs of what's happened."

Inglis playing for Souths during the NRL Preliminary Final match against the Sydney Roosters on September 22. Picture: Getty

He posted a selfie on Instagram in a car on Friday.

When the police officer who had been conducting a speed trap asked Inglis where he had been, the Rabbitohs skipper said he had spent the weekend in Dubbo for the Koori Knockout.

It's the first time he has played in the flagship Aboriginal rugby league carnival since he was 15. His team were knocked out on Saturday.

Inglis addresses media at Redfern Oval over the scandal on September 18. Picture: AAP

Australian team coach Mal Meninga said before news of the drink driving charge broke that Inglis was ecstatic about being appointed the Aussie skipper.

"He takes it very, very seriously," Meninga said.

His arrest comes two weeks after some of his teammates were embroiled in a sexting scandal involving the Facebook Messenger account of England international Sam Burgess.

Inglis at the 2018 Dally M Awards earlier this month. Picture: Christian Gilles