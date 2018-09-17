Menu
Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the Second Semi Final between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George-Illawarra Dragons in Week 2 of the NRL Finals Series at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, September 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Rabbitoh relief despite Inglis charge

by Scott Bailey
16th Sep 2018 10:52 AM
GREG Inglis is free to play in South Sydney's preliminary final against the Sydney Roosters after being charged with grade one dangerous contact by the NRL judiciary.

Inglis was sanctioned for the first-half crusher tackle on St George Illawarra's Tim Lafai in Saturday night's 13-12 win, but the low grading means he can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.

The news comes as a huge relief for the Rabbitohs, who won only three of six games without Inglis through the middle of the year while he was out with a broken thumb.

Greg Inglis is free to play the preliminary final.
Greg Inglis is free to play the preliminary final.

The charge is the same one handed out to Sydney Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell for his tackle on Josh Dugan in week one of the finals, however carryover points ruled the NSW State of Origin centre out of next week's final when found guilty at the judiciary.

In comparison, Inglis has no carryover points given he has not been charged with any offence within the past two years.

Meanwhile, the Dragons' Jeremy Latimore was also hit with a grade-one dangerous contact charge for his collision with Rabbitohs winger Campbell Graham.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latimore's collision as Graham jumped to collect a kick took the Rabbitohs' legs from under him, and he was lucky to avoid a neck injury when he flipped and landed heavily.

