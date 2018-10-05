Live out a fairytale in Greenwich family ‘castle’

No. 7 Robert St, Greenwich, is on the market with a $4.5 million price guide.

FOR the first time in 53 years, 7 Robert St in Greenwich is set to change hands.

The last time new owners moved in, Harold Holt was prime minister and the Australian dollar had only just been introduced.

Listed with Belle Property Lane Cove's James Bennett, the Robert St property has a $4.5 million price guide.

The vendor, Shirley Wolfson, has lived in Robert St her entire life. She moved into No. 7 in 1966 with her late husband, Rufus.

The home has a pool with views of the river.

Mrs Wolfson was born a few doors down at 3 Robert St. Both of these properties were owned by Mrs Wolfson's grandfather Sydney Spencer, who acquired No. 7 in the late 1920s.

Mrs Wolfson's daughter, Candice Wolfson, said the family was sad to be saying farewell to the family "castle".

"Our extended family survived the Depression with veggie patches in the backyard and fishing from Greenwich Point," she said.

"We are devastated that we are leaving the wonderful Greenwich community."

Many of the home’s rooms have views looking over the Lane Cove River.

Mr Bennett said it was incredibly rare for a property like this to come to market.

"There would only be a handful of homes in the area that have north facing water views," he said.

After one week on the market, Mr Bennett said buyer interest was already strong, with north shore families leading the charge.

"Many are seeking the opportunity to have a property with views and the ability to add their taste to it," he said.

The cul-de-sac home is close to city ferries and a short walk to village cafes.