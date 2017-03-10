29°
News

Greens to visit the Gonski bus in Lismore

10th Mar 2017 10:56 AM
Lismore will see the green Gonski bus tomorrow morning.
Lismore will see the green Gonski bus tomorrow morning. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE is about to receive a visit from the big green, Gonski bus and who better to be there than a Greens MP?

The bus will be stopping at The Rivers Secondary College-Lismore High School in Dalley Street, Lismore tomorrow at 10.30am.

Greens MP Tamara Smith will be there to show support for the AEU NSW Teachers Federation campaign to get the federal government to commit to Gonski funding.

"Gonski funding is needs-based funding for schools so that all students, regardless of their ability, can be supported to receive a quality education,” she sadi.

"Malcolm Turnbull has put the full six years of planned funding for schools at risk by threatening to stop funding schools on this model after 2017.

"Schools in the Northern Rivers and around Australia would then not get the resources they need to support students, especially the students who need the most help.”

Ms Smith said she is supporting the teacher's federation in their call for the both levels of governments to commit to Gonski funding and finalise an agreement with the states at the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in April.

"Gonski is working in our schools - let it continue to fund the educational needs of all our students,” she said.

"The Greens propose cutting funding to private schools in order to meet any shortfall in federal funding for Gonski in NSW schools.

"Every dollar needed can be met by reallocating less than half of the $1.12 billion directed to private schools in NSW's education budget.”

　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gonski bus greens lismore lismore high school tamara smith mp

Bogus meter reader tried to enter resident's home

Bogus meter reader tried to enter resident's home

RESIDENTS are being warned of a possible intruder trying to access homes under the guise of reading meters.

New helicopter in training for its big debut

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter generic

Keep your eyes open for our new helicopter

6 things to miss (and not miss) about the Northern Rivers

Today The Northern Star bids farewell to our journalist Cathryn McLauchlan, as she moves onto her next adventure.

Journalist Cathryn McLauchlan shares what she loved about the region

Lennox Head politician “stunned” by email leak

Catherine Cusack

“It’s very unhelpful for everyone”

Local Partners

'Overwhelming' number of auction items for fundraiser

A FUNDRAISING auction for the family of the late Shanelle Bull has attracted donations from sporting stars around Australia and the world.

Kyogle fashionistas fabulous fashion swap

Kyogle CWA members, Debbie Reid, Helen Croft and Oddette Nettleton model some of the fabulous fashions they found at the last clothes swap.

Clothing swap benefits youth thanks to CWA Kyogle

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

13 fantastic things to do this week

Cafe Cappello co-owner Tony Pilati tastes the cafe's Cannoli which will be available at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

Food, comedy, naked bike rides, music, films and more

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

LOCAL author Scott Rheuben is launching his first childrens book this weekend

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!