Greens to visit the Gonski bus in Lismore

LISMORE is about to receive a visit from the big green, Gonski bus and who better to be there than a Greens MP?

The bus will be stopping at The Rivers Secondary College-Lismore High School in Dalley Street, Lismore tomorrow at 10.30am.

Greens MP Tamara Smith will be there to show support for the AEU NSW Teachers Federation campaign to get the federal government to commit to Gonski funding.

"Gonski funding is needs-based funding for schools so that all students, regardless of their ability, can be supported to receive a quality education,” she sadi.

"Malcolm Turnbull has put the full six years of planned funding for schools at risk by threatening to stop funding schools on this model after 2017.

"Schools in the Northern Rivers and around Australia would then not get the resources they need to support students, especially the students who need the most help.”

Ms Smith said she is supporting the teacher's federation in their call for the both levels of governments to commit to Gonski funding and finalise an agreement with the states at the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in April.

"Gonski is working in our schools - let it continue to fund the educational needs of all our students,” she said.

"The Greens propose cutting funding to private schools in order to meet any shortfall in federal funding for Gonski in NSW schools.

"Every dollar needed can be met by reallocating less than half of the $1.12 billion directed to private schools in NSW's education budget.”