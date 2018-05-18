Greens sex scandal embroils Page candidate

STORM IN A GREEN TEA CUP: The 'lewd' gesture that landed Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham in hot water.

GREENS candidate for Page Daniel Reid has apologised after involving himself in the sex scandal surrounding Greens NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham.

Comments made by Mr Reid insinuated that he was sticking up for Mr Buckingham's actions, which amounted to a crude image on social media depicting the simulation of oral sex.

Mr Reid labelled a female critic of Mr Buckingham's as a "viper".

In response to the circulation of the image, Mr Buckingham blamed the camera angle for the similarity and said it was instead a friendly "up yours" to the opposing team on the trivia night they attended.

But Lauren Gillin, a Greens staff member, 'called out' the behaviour on social media when she posted the image.

In response to her post, Daniel Reid wrote: "I am in genuine disbelief that you are a paid staff member for a federal representative.

"You have consistently been involved in partisan attacks against members who aren't in your state and now you want to push this kind of crap.

"Expect plenty of formal complaints and if Andrew doesn't see you for the viper you are then we will be well shot of him after the next election."

Ms Gillin said in a New Matilda article published on May 5, since she posted the photo both her employment and employer had been threatened.

"Not just by members in private but publicly by a man who has been pre-selected as a candidate in the next federal election," she said.

"All Greens should surely be doing all they can to create a culture where everyone, especially our elected representatives, think this behaviour is inappropriate.

"But the response from some has been to attack my character."

A Northern Rivers resident, who does not wish to be named said it was "inappropriate that the Greens... candidate for the Federal electorate of Page, Daniel Reid, to be attacking women who call out the sexist behaviour of MPs."

When asked about the photo, Mr Reid said it was a "faux pas".

Mr Reid said he wasn't present when the photo was taken but knew a lot of the people in the image personally.

"As far as I can see in the photo it's a camera angle that puts two different gestures together," he said.

In regards to his comment to fellow Greens party member he said: "Anyone who has taken offence, I'm very sorry for it, I'm sorry I made the comment."

"And I've communicated that apology to Lauren's employer and the chief of the office.

"I've offered to contact (Lauren) personally as well to apologise for what I said.

"I was caught up in the frustration of what was occurring in the photo and that fact that they were people that were close to me.

"I certainly used words I didn't fully appreciate, I didn't understand the specific cultural and historical references inside 'viper'."

He said he had raised the point with his local group Lismore Greens and his campaign committee "to get their read on it".

"No one inside the NSW Greens contacted me regarding any concerns about this."

"My intent - which I should have done in a much safer way - was to say Lauren has taken a personal photo out of context and quickly spread it amongst NSW Greens despite the fact that she's employed by the senator (QLD Greens).

"The intent of my use of the word viper was to (say) that she had behaved treacherously...and unfairly.

"I recognise the way I wrote it was loaded with a lot more aggression than appropriate."

Mr Reid said some articles online were "throwing around that (he) was a high-profile Buckingham supporter" and he wished some people had paid attention to the fact that in the NSW Greens Pre-selection recently, there was two pre-selections and he "endorsed two women candidates".

"My reaction certainly wasn't stirred by some abject loyalty to Jeremy," he said.