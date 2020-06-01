Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Current Byron Shire councillors.
Current Byron Shire councillors.
Politics

Greens select candidates for the next council election

Liana Turner
1st Jun 2020 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Byron Greens have announced the party’s candidates for the 2021 council elections.

Former Byron Shire councillor Duncan Dey has released a statement saying he will lead the team of Greens candidates heading to the ballots.

The council election had initially been due to be held in September this year but the Covid-19 pandemic led to its postponement.

Along with Mr Dey, the ballot will include current deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye, Matt O’Reilly, Kate Coxall and Ian Cohen.

“The community has asked over and over for council to protect the shire rather than

carve it up,” Mr Dey said.

“We want Biodiversity maximised as the flagship of environmental protection.

“We want our living conditions enhanced not degraded by development.

“We want local economies like food production to blossom and to wean us off tourism.

“We want visitors to pay their way in Byron Shire as well as contributing to industry profit.

“I am delighted that Byron Greens members agree that Council needs to change direction.

“I am proud to lead the team that will deliver that change, if we’re elected.”

Mr Dey said there was a “diversity of voices” on the ticket.

“They reflect our diverse community,” he said.

“We have a long ‘shopping list’ of changes for Council 2021-24.

“And we have 15 months now to keep listening to the shire and to let the community know how we’ll achieve change.”

Mr Dey said he acknowledged the work of “current Greens councillors including the mayor”, including recent steps to protect the community from Covid-19.

Prior to the election being postponed, mayor Simon Richardson had confirmed he would not be contesting the job again at the next election.

Along with Cr Richardson, current Greens councillors not named on the ticket are Michael Lyon and Jeannette Martin.

byron greens byron shrie council northern rivers community northern rivers councils northern rivers politics
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Historic decision': New skate park to be built by 2022

        premium_icon 'Historic decision': New skate park to be built by 2022

        News "THANK you for keeping your promise to deliver this... we think the plans are a perfect compromise".

        The ‘emotional’ phone call that changed singer’s life

        premium_icon The ‘emotional’ phone call that changed singer’s life

        News LISMORE singer Blake Rhodes was at work when an unknown number popped up on his...

        Police crack down on licensed venues as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Police crack down on licensed venues as restrictions ease

        News Police target non-compliance and alcohol-related crime in regions.

        Casino driver sentenced over crash that killed mate

        premium_icon Casino driver sentenced over crash that killed mate

        News “IF I could have traded places with him, I would in a heartbeat.”