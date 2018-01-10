Calls for 'immediate stop' to rail sale

An aerial view of the area around Shirley St, Byron Bay, which backs on to the rail corridor.

Six Maps

BALLINA Greens MP Tamara Smith is calling for an "immediate stop" to the proposed sale of a slice of rail corridor land in Byron Bay to a private developer.

Transport for NSW has agreed to sell 655sqm of land for $465,000 plus GST to Wollongbar Properties to facilitate the development of a new 19-unit complex.

Wollongbar Properties is planning on demolishing the Wollongbar Motel at 19-21 Shirley St, and the adjacent residence, to make way for the new development.

It needs an extra 655sqm of land at the rear of lot in order to meet the council's minimum land to floor plan ratio.

Submissions to the development application before Byron Shire Council close today.

In a statement Ms Smith said rail corridor land "ought never be sold off to developers".

"Once you start down that path there is no going back. Our rail corridors are public places and public spaces that should never be privatised because they belong to the community in perpetuity."

However, the Byron Bay Railroad Company train is already operating along that section of the corridor and neither the sale or development will not affect its service in any way.

The Northern Rivers Rail Trail association - who initially opposed the sale - has also reconsidered its position.

NRRT public liaison officer Marie Lawton originally expressed concerns about any sale of rail corridor land because it might compromise the corridor's planned future use for a rail trail.

However the group has since assessed the sale and concluded that it would not affect the development of a rail trail on the corridor, or for that matter the existing Byron Bay solar train.

Ms Lawton even said the sale "could be a positive" if the government reinvested money from the sale into major infrastructure projects.

In a previous statement, Transport for NSW said it could only dispose of land which was deemed "surplus to its requirements"

"The proposed sale is for land along the rail corridor, not for part of the corridor itself," the spokesman said.

"We are not permitted to dispose of any land that might be needed for the current or future rail services unless the line is declared closed, which would require an act of Parliament.

"The Casino to Murwillumbah line, while not in use, has not been declared a closed line."

The NSW Greens support the reinstatement of rail services along the line, and as a result refuse to support the removal of the tracks for a rail trail.

But neither the Coalition nor Labor are entertaining the idea of restoring rail after a feasibility study found it would cost more than $900 million.

The Byron Bay Railroad Company had to replace all the sleepers and pins as well as refurbish the bridge over Belongil Creek on its 3km section of rail at a cost of $1.8 million.

That was acknowledged as the most straightforward stretch of line to restore, being flat and relatively good condition. In other areas, the ballast and rails need replacing, at a major cost.