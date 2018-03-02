Greens MP's rail comments 'simply not credible'

Marie Lawton from Northern Rivers Rail Trail says the best way of preserving the rail corridor is by building a public amenity such as a rail trail.

Marie Lawton from Northern Rivers Rail Trail says the best way of preserving the rail corridor is by building a public amenity such as a rail trail. Liana Turner

MARIE Lawton from the Northern Rivers Rail Trail Association replies to NSW Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi's recent comments on the rail corridor.

Dr Faruqi's​ quoted figures of $150 million that could restore our rail line, are ​based on a retired engineer who hasn't explored the whole corridor,​ and Victorian railways,​ that have been restored for a fraction of the cost that the Casino to Murwillumbah would cost, mainly due to the vast difference in rainfall, temperature, soil types and ​vegetation growth​.

Read here: Save the rail line or lose trains forever: OPINION

She recommended yet another study to tell us how public transport would work best in our region.

Our corridor is only​ a single track, with many slow speed tight ​curves and 187 bridges, of which at least five have been removed for safety reasons,​and most of the remaining timber bridges would require complete replacement with modern low maintenance pre-stressed concrete technologies.

I am sure Dr Faruqi being a civil engineer must know how expensive railway lines are to build or restore.

There may be a contingency rate of 50% to allow for such things as further degradation of the line and the bridges, but the transport study was done in 2012 and there has been virtually no maintenance since then, so this contingency was absolutely necessary.

These comments are simply not credible when the study quotes $950 million, and with a contingency rate of 50% (5 years ago), how can she say she agrees with the cost of $150 million?

If anyone doubts Arup as a reputable global structural engineering assessment company, they would do well to view their website at https://www.arup.com/projects

Arup came to Australia in 1963 to undertake the structural design of the Sydney Opera House and have since been a major player in this demanding field.The cost of the 13-kilometre long Gold Coast Light Rail was around $1.6 billion.

The Gold Coast's ultimate light rail network, with links south to Coolangatta and west to Robina, will cost more than $3 billion.

It's very easy to cherry pick and extrapolate from any figures, to support erroneous arguments, but modern rail safety standards are expensive.

Anything to do with rail is expensive, and no government is going to consider such expense when population densities are so light, as they are along the historic Casino to Murwillumbah rail corridor.

Further compounding its non feasibility, is that it only ever supported an archaic single track service, which is intrinsically inflexible, especially in the modern world of increasing demand for flexibility.

Always the bottom line is, the major parties are not interested in reinstating the line, not only because of the costs of rebuilding it, but the cost of of running it!

It is deceptive to give our community hope that the trains can come back in the near future.

The most important issue is that the corridor is saved and the best way to do that is with a rail trail.

As the deputy premier said last week: "The best way to preserve rail for the future is to use the corridor for some purpose. It hasn't come without any pain, in parts of the state there are people who are absolutely against rail trails.

"They feel that if we turn a rail corridor into a rail trail somehow we lose the opportunity for rail coming back online which is incorrect."