Greens leader to visit party heartlands in Northern Rivers

17th Jul 2017 7:00 PM
IN TOWN: Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale will visit the Byron Shire on Sunday.
IN TOWN: Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale will visit the Byron Shire on Sunday.

AUSTRALIAN Greens leader, Senator Richard Di Natale will tour the Northern Rivers this weekend to reconnect with residents in Greens heartlands like Byron Bay

A key part of his visit will involve amplifying the party's campaign against the proposed Adani coal mine in North Queensland.

The controversial mine has been at the centre of recent protest efforts in Lismore and Byron in recent months.

Dr Di Natale accused his Labor and Liberal counterparts of accepting corporate donations from coal sector companies.

"While Labor and Liberal accept massive corporate donations from Big Coal, they will remain hell-bent on approving the Adani coal mine - a mine that, if it goes ahead, will contribute to the death of the Great Barrier Reef, plain and simple,” Dr Di Natale said.

"The obstacles to making the transition to a clean energy economy are political, nor technological.

"But we need to act now. We Greens know that to do this we need to work both within the system and from without”.

Sharing the Greens vision for a more sustainable and fair Australia is also part of Dr Di Natale's mission on the Northern Rivers.

He will be meeting locals on Sunday, July 23 at the Ocean Shores Tavern from 11am for a Stop Adani Action Morning to pressure Labor and the Liberal-Nationals to end their support for the project.

At 7pm that evening, Dr Di Natale will be holding a public meeting at the Brunswick Picture House to share the Greens vision for Australia and outline the big issues in the Federal Parliament.　

This is a free event and all are welcome.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  adani federal government greens northern rivers politics richard di natale

