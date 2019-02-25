Greens' icon Brown inspires at launch

"IT'S the ecology stupid!”

So said Greens founder and icon Bob Brown, putting a green twist on the old political adage "It's the economy stupid”, at the launch of the twin campaigns to get Sue Higginson elected in Lismore and get incumbent Ballina MP Tamara Smith re-elected in the March 23 NSW State election.

Dr Brown fired up the crowd on Friday night at Bangalow A&I Hall, telling them the need to address climate change was the single most important issue facing the world today.

Ms Higginson also pointed to the need for more affordable and social housing and infrastructure investment in her electorate. She said voters in Lismore and Ballina were deeply concerned about the health of the Richmond River.

"People want to see the Richmond River revived,” she said. "I want to see Lismore become the agricultural food and fibre hub that it should be - we have so many innovative farmers and so much rich farmland here but we are not getting the investment we need to future proof our farming sector.”

Despite the Greens not being in a position to form government in their own right, Ms Smith argued her party's effect on the NSW parliament has been profound.

"We have seen a 32 per cent increase in the infrastructure spend here in Ballina and that is purely because we have become a marginal rural seat held by the Greens,” she said.

"We stand to hold the balance of power in the NSW lower house and that's a very powerful voice for the Greens to have.”