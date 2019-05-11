Greens file complaint about independent candidate's logo

Independent candidate for Richmond Ray Karam has sparked a complaint to the AEC from The Greens after claims the design of his campaign material was too similar to the party's logo.

As early voters take to the polling booths, independent candidate for Richmond Ray Karam has sparked The Greens' ire by using green campaign material featuring a triangle shape.

Although not identical to the party's logo, Mr Karam's T-shirts and other material has been enough see them complain to the Australian Electoral Commission.

Greens campaign manager Andrew Blake confirmed the party was aware of, and was investigating, Mr Karam's design choice.

"This is underhanded from Ray Karam,” Mr Blake said.

"This is not acceptable and we are investigating our legal options.”

Mr Blake said Mr Karam should be "campaigning on his own merits” and confirmed their key issues were with the use of a triangle similar to The Greens' logo.

The triangle contains the words: "Ray for Richmond”.

But Mr Blake said his party was "confident” Greens voters would be able to tell the difference.

Mr Karam said he spoke with The Greens candidate for Richmond, Michael Lyon, as soon as concerns about his campaign material were brought to his attention.

He said he had agreed to adjust his design.

"He said he had some concerns with the triangle,” Mr Karam said.

"I'm going to change it and then I'm going to have another discussion with Michael.”

On the party's claims his design could be seen as misleading, Mr Karam said: "if that's their opinion, that's their opinion”.

"I would assume the voters would know who Ray Karam and who Michael Lyon is,” Mr Karam said.

"People would know who they're voting for.”

He noted The Nationals used green as well as yellow in their promotional material, while the United Australia Party also used yellow and said he didn't see the situation as "a big deal”.

"It's just a colour to me, I thought it was a good colour,” he said.

"I think we can sort it out and move forward and ... get back to what the election's about.”

Mr Karam, who operates an organic store in Ballina, said his use of the triangle was a nod to the "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” mantra.

A spokesman for the Australian Electoral Commission confirmed they had received one complaint from the Australia Greens "regarding Mr Ray Karam's use of the Greens logo (the green triangle device)”.

"The use of the triangle device is not misleading or deceptive under s 329(1) of the Commonwealth Electoral Act, as Mr Karam's how-to-vote card and other electoral communications utilising the triangle device would go towards the formation of political judgment about how a vote will be cast rather than affecting the actual process of casting a vote,” the spokesman said.

"Mr Karam will appear on the ballot paper as an independent and without any logo next to his name.”

Michael Lyon told The Northern Star he was concerned by the similarity of the "colour and the logo” in Mr Karam's campaign material.

"We have sent a cease and desist letter and I understand that he has now complied with that,” Mr Lyon said.

Mr Lyon said he was "grateful” Mr Karam had acted, but said the design similarity "shouldn't have happened” initially.

He said a key concern that came from the similarity was that Mr Karam preferenced The Nationals before Labor.