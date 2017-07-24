23°
Greens bungle debated at Splendour Forum

24th Jul 2017 8:03 AM
TALK: At the Splendour Forum from left, comedian Tom Gleeson, Greens leader Richard Di Natale, ethical hacker Chris Gatford from HackLabs and Labor MP Antony Albanese.
TALK: At the Splendour Forum from left, comedian Tom Gleeson, Greens leader Richard Di Natale, ethical hacker Chris Gatford from HackLabs and Labor MP Antony Albanese.

GREENS leader Richard Di Natale, speaking at the Splendour Forum, says he expects more senators from other parties will be affected by the double citizenship bungle that saw two of his senators resign last week.

Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam both resigned from the Senate last week after it was confirmed they both held dual citizenship, of Canada and New Zealand respectively.

Comedian Tom Gleeson, who chaired the panel, asked Dr Di Natale how he could convince members of the audience at the Splendour Forum that the Greens could recover from the bungle.

"You come clean, you make a thorough review and you make sure you fix it," Dr Di Natale said. "Just quietly, I suspect there are a few other politicians of all sides (holding dual citizenship)... difference is, of course, we came clean."

At that point, Labor MP Anthony Albanese, another panel member, interrupted Dr Di Natale.

"Come on, Richard, that's just disingenuous!" he said. "People sign a form saying they are citizens of Australia and no other country."

