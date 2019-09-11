Greene all smiles as tribunal fines reach $26,000

Toby Greene was all smiles at GWS Giants training when he traded in his suit and tie for training gear.

The Giants star has now racked up a bill of more than $26,000 at the AFL tribunal over the years but will cop a hit to the back pocket for the chance to play in Saturday's elimination final against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Greene pleaded guilty to serious misconduct over the ugly roughing up of Marcus Bontempelli. But despite referring him straight to the tribunal, the AFL did not recommend a suspension.

Brisbane midfielder Jarrod Berry was taking consolation in what effect the latest $7500 fine might have on Greene's plans for an off-season trip - something the Lions hope to fast track on Saturday.

"He got his fine. That'll hurt his off-season travels," Berry said. "We're prepared to play him or anyone that's going to be in that team. We're ready."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan indicated he wasn't fazed by Greene's escape.

"The only interest I had on it was whether he was going to be suspended or not and he wasn't, so he's playing," Fagan said.

Greene is vital to GWS's premiership hopes after playing an instrumental role in ambushing the Bulldogs last week.

The Giants will want Greene to maintain his aggressive, niggling tactics against the Lions - within reason.

"We can't rely on Toby doing that every week," GWS star Zac Williams said.

"With the Bulldogs (win), I think everyone turned up to play, which was really good to see."

Giants midfielder Adam Tomlinson looks likely to return to the side after being dropped for the first time in more than 70 matches last week to accommodate Brett Deledio.

Deledio (torn calf) launched back into rehab on Monday and GWS haven't written him off from a miracle return, should they qualify for the grand final.

Tomlinson has been hailed for his selfless handling of the roller coaster few days with cameras showing he was the first to console a heartbroken Deledio after fulltime against the Bulldogs.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph last week, the Melbourne Demons are favourites to snare Tomlinson in the trade period, with the Giants facing a salary cap squeeze.

"What a person. First and foremost, to basically get told you're not playing, pretty much for Brett … he handled that for three days unbelievably well," Williams said.

"It speaks to the class of person Adam is and we're very fortunate to have him here. He's a great teammate: selfless, loyal, great person."

