GORGEOUS GARDENS: Lismore Home Garden Education Club president Charlie Cox, here with his wife Dorothy, said the club will be back very soon once restrictions are lifted.
News

Green thumbs relish more time in the garden

Alison Paterson
28th May 2020 2:00 PM
AUTUMN is one of the busiest times in the garden.

For the members of one group of green thumbs, not being able to get together and share seeds, cuttings and ideas has meant more time weeding, pruning and planting.

Lismore Home Garden Education Club president, Charlie Cox, said being stuck at home meant many people finally had the time to tackle those gardening jobs they have always wanted to get around to, such as sorting out their harvested seeds or establishing another vegetable bed.

Mr Cox said the popular club normally held a monthly meting and many regular outings to visit gorgeous gardens around the region.

However, at the moment in between turning compost, pruning fruit trees, planting shrubs, digging over beds and preparing for the club’s annual spring garden competition, members have been busy during the lockdown.

Mr Cox said the club which is as renowned for its horticultural expertise as much as its sumptous afternoon teas is soon set to resume its meeting schedule.

“I know our members are keen to get back to our meetings and we will, once it is safe we will do so,” Mr Cox said.

“In the meantime, if anyone is interested in joining our club they are involved to contact our club secretary Dawn Coles via dcoles39@outlook.com or on 6628 2133.”

