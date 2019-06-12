Green light for Lismore golfer

ON TARGET: Lismore golfer Rhein Gibson has quailifed for the US PGA Tour for a second time.

ON TARGET: Lismore golfer Rhein Gibson has quailifed for the US PGA Tour for a second time. GLENN HUNT

LISMORE golfer Rhein Gibson has qualified for the US PGA Tour for a second time after winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am event on the Web.com Tour.

Gibson, 33, first competed on the PGA Tour in 2016 and has been a regular on the second tier Web.com Tour in hopes of re-qualification.

He shot a 21-under par score of 193 in a rain-shortened 54-hole competition at the BMW event in Greenville, South Carolina.

It was his first win on the Web.com Tour, earning him $126,000 and locks his spot on the PGA Tour for the 2019-2020 season.

Gibson shot a bogey-free 8-under 63 to overcome a two-shot deficit to start the round.

He sunk three birdies and an eagle on the front nine before tacking on three more birdies to reach 21-under.

"I wasn't sure we'd get 54 holes in, but I wanted to go out there with the clean mindset that we'd get 54 in,” Gibson told Web.com media.

"I tried to keep the pedal down and and make as many birdies as I can.

"Fortunately, I was able to win by three strokes. It sets me up for another stint on the PGA Tour, so I'm excited.

"I knew a couple of good events coming up would lock it up, but to lock it up with a win and move into the (Web.com) top 10 is kind of special.”

Gibson moved to the United States as an 18-year-old on a college scholarship in Oklahoma.

He made worldwide headlines in 2012 with his 16-under 55 at the River Oakes Golf Club, confirmed as the lowest score shot in the history of a regulation 18-hole course.

He played in the British Open in 2014 before joining the Web.com Tour.

Lismore Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger has remained in contact with Gibson over the years and has caddied for him in a handful of events.

"It all started here (Lismore) for Rhein, when he was eight years old,” Jaeger said.

"He is a kid that started out in the bush and has made it to the elite level of his sport.

"He always received plenty of local support and there is always a buzz around the club whenever he comes home.”