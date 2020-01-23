Green light for duplication to end gridlock in Ballina

TRAFFIC SOLUTION: A proposal to convert River St from two lanes to four lanes from the Pacific Highway through to River St to ease traffic congestion was passed at Ballina Shire Council's meeting on Thursday, January 23.

THE DRIVE through Ballina will be smoother in the years to come, following the council’s decision to duplicate River Street.

The concept plan to convert two lanes of traffic into four from the Pacific Highway through to Kerr St, with an estimated cost of $25.4 million, was approved at a Ballina council meeting on Thursday.

A majority of councillors voted in favour of the works.

The vote followed a deputation from Ballina District and Community Ratepayers Association spokesman Ken Johnston, who argued the upgrade would cause “chaos and congestion” for residents during construction.

The only councillor who voted against the proposal, Stephen McCarthy, sided with Mr Johnston, and asked for the matter to be deferred.

“The Brunswick Street intersection is a problem, I’d like to see a solution come back first, and for council to complete its feasibility study for the relief road,” Cr McCarthy said.

A Western Arterial Road has been on the books with the council for more than 15 years, linking West Ballina with North Ballina.

Other councillors acknowledged the need for the link road, and the duplication of River Street.

“The biggest issue raised by residents is the disruption caused by the roadworks,” Cr Ben Smith said.

“Do it now and there will be less disruption than in 10 years’ time.”

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said River St works would cause disruption for some, but ultimately alleviate congestion at Ballina’s worst bottlenecks, and improve the traffic flow.

She referenced staff reports about traffic volumes on River St, which already exceed the capacity of a two-lane arterial road, which is about 18,000 vehicles per day.

“There will be disruption to residents and businesses, but we need to get it shovel ready for grant funding,” Cr Cadwallader said.

“It’s very clear Ballina is becoming gridlocked at these pinch points.

“We don’t need to delay this project.

“We need to see this run parallel with the Barlow Road option.”